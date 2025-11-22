Hajo horror: Two schoolgirls killed, another injured as speeding SUV hits trio

Nalbari, Nov 22: Two 14-year-old girls died and another sustained grievous injuries after a speeding SUV ran over three schoolgirls on their way to tuition classes at Saniadi in Hajo, Kamrup district, early Saturday morning.

The vehicle, reportedly a Bolero coming from Guwahati, hit the girls from behind, killing Adnin Neha on the spot. Najmina Akhtara (14), who was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) along with Sahina Akhtara (14) in critical condition, later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Sahina remains hospitalised with severe injuries.

“The girls were on their way when a speeding Bolero coming from Guwahati hit them, leaving one dead on the spot. I immediately screamed, and the locals gathered,” an eyewitness said.

The incident sparked public outrage, with angry residents setting the SUV on fire. Police personnel from Hajo and fire service teams reached the spot shortly after.

“The incident took place around 6 am. One of the students died instantly, while the other two are in very critical condition. When some people checked the vehicle, they found alcohol bottles and multiple number plates. From the way the vehicle was being driven, it was clear the driver was under the influence of alcohol,” a local resident said.

Villagers later blocked the road, demanding justice for the victims. “We have blocked the road and will continue to do so until we get justice,” another local added.

Fatal road accidents remain one of the leading causes of deaths on Assam’s roads. Traffic accidents constitute the biggest reason for fatalities among all categories of ‘accidental deaths’ in Assam.

There were 4,072 deaths from traffic accidents, including road accidents, railway accidents, and railway crossing accidents, in the State in 2023, according to official data released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in October 2025.

The report further added that fatalities due to accidents in Assam increased by 5.8% in 2023, as against 2022 when there were 5,057 such deaths in the State.