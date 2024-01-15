85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Hailstorm likely in several districts of Assam on Jan 17

By The Assam Tribune
Hailstorm likely in several districts of Assam on Jan 17
X

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Guwahati, Jan 15: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued thunder with lightning and hailstorm alert for several districts of Assam on January 17.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, predicted that hailstorm is likely in ten districts of the state including Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Meanwhile, it further forecasted that several districts of the state will continue to witness dense fog during the morning hours on January 16.




The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X