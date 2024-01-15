Hailstorm likely in several districts of Assam on Jan 17

Guwahati, Jan 15: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued thunder with lightning and hailstorm alert for several districts of Assam on January 17.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, predicted that hailstorm is likely in ten districts of the state including Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Meanwhile, it further forecasted that several districts of the state will continue to witness dense fog during the morning hours on January 16.











