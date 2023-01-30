Hailkandi: Youth dies, woman injured after electrocution in tea garden

Hailakandi, Jan 30: In a shocking incident, a youth died due to electrocution and another lady was seriously injured in Gaglacherra tea garden of Hailakandi district in South Assam. The deceased identified as Rajesh Kahar died after a high-voltage power line snapped in the factory area.

The incident took place on Monday Gaglacherra under Lala police station of the district.

Besides, a young woman named Madhumita Gupta was also injured. After the incident, tension created in the area. -

Angry mob blocked two roads from Lala-Silchar and Kalacherra-Bilaipur near Gaglacherra demanding the payment of financial aid to the family of the deceased Rajesh Kahar.

They also demanded punishment of the concerned power authorities.

After five hours, the agitated people withdraw the blockade after getting assurance from the district administration. One shop has also been gutted and damaged valuable electronic items in the seven houses of the locality due to the snapping of 11000 high voltage electric line.



Later police recovered the body of the slain youth and sent it to SK Roy Civil Hospital in Hailakandi for post-mortem

