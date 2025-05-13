Hailakandi Zila Parishad polls yield hung board; Independents hold key

Hailakandi, May 13: Even as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sweeps the Panchayat polls across the state, a political deadlock has gripped Hailakandi district following the declaration of the final results.

Of the eight Zila Parishad Constituencies (ZPCs), the BJP and the Congress have secured three seats each, while independent candidates have claimed the remaining two—leaving the board hung.

With five seats required to form the Zila Parishad, the independents have emerged as kingmakers, triggering intense political manoeuvring behind the scenes.

Both parties have so far refrained from making official statements, with senior leaders maintaining a strategic silence.

This Panchayat election carries particular weight in the district, where the number of ZPCs was reduced from 11 to 8 after the recent delimitation exercise.

The final results were declared late Tuesday after nearly two days of counting at S.S. College, Hailakandi.

Detailed ZPC results

Umednagar-Rajyeshwarpur ZPC: BJP’s Anjan Nath Mazumdar triumphed over independent Baby Nunia by 3,464 votes, polling 10,708 votes.

Katlicherra-Bagcherra ZPC: BJP’s Pampa Das registered a massive win against Congress’s Priyanka Das by 13,527 votes. Das polled 20,585 votes, while 3,508 votes were rejected in this seat.

Baruncherra-Dhalcherra ZPC: BJP’s Biplab Awasthi defeated Congress’s Suchitra Biswas by 6,964 votes.

Jamira-Sahabad ZPC: Independent candidate Fatima Begam Choudhury crushed AGP’s Rohima Begam Laskar by 14,699 votes. Fatima, notably denied a Congress ticket, now holds a key position, with her allegiance uncertain.

Kalinagar-Paikan ZPC: Congress’s Nasima Ferdousi Laskar beat BJP’s Baby Chanda by 5,178 votes.

Algapur-Kanchanpur ZPC: Aftab Uddin Laskar of Congress defeated BJP’s Choudhury Charan Gorh by a decisive 12,711 votes.

Narayanpur-Bandukmarra ZPC: Congress’s Juhi Akhtar Choudhury edged out Raijor Dal’s Sufia Begum Barbhuiya by 4,057 votes.

Ramchandi-Narayanpur ZPC: Independent Dilwar Hussain Barbhuiya defeated Raijor Dal’s Jahir Uddin Laskar by 7,644 votes. This seat saw an intriguing clash backed by two sitting AIUDF MLAs—Suzan Uddin Laskar supported Dilwar, while suspended MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury backed Jahir Uddin.

With the Zila Parishad hanging in balance, the support of the two independent candidates—Fatima Begam Choudhury and Dilwar Hussain Barbhuiya—will determine the formation of the next board.

Their decisions are being keenly awaited and are expected to shape the political direction of the Hailakandi district's local governance for the coming term.