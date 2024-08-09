Hailakandi youth arrested for making incendiary remarks against India on social media

Hailakandi, Aug 9: A Hailakandi youth has been arrested for making comments against India amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh.

Rezwan Ullah Majarbhuiya from Lala in Hailakandi, who identified himself as a member of the terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda, was arrested on Thursday for making a post on Facebook, that stated that after Bangladesh, Assam would also see a change in Government through violent activities.

The Social Media Monitoring Cell of the Hailakandi Police noticed the post and Rezwan was arrested shortly after for having made such politically incendiary remarks. Rezwan underwent rigorous interrogation related to the remarks he made on social media at the Lala police station yesterday.

Rezwan had claimed that he has connections with the Al-Qaeda that operates in Pakistan, during his interrogation at the Lala police station in Hailakandi.

Rezwan is a final year graduate student in from Hailakandi, and is currently under police custody.

This comes in the wake of the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday and fled to India. The new interim government in Bangladesh was formed which the economist and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is set to head. Yunus was sworn in as the head of the interim government of Bangladesh on Thursday.