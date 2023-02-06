Hailakandi: Two-day border festival gets underway near Assam-Mizoram border

Hailakandi, Feb 6: The two day-long Border Festival gets underway today at Abhijit Nag Mini Stadium in Manipur of Hailakandi district bordering Mizoram. The deputy commissioner of Hailakandi, Nisharg Hivare inaugurated the festival on Monday morning through flag hoisting. The state government last year planned to organise three border festivals in Assam and other two places are Kaziranga and Tezpur. It is expected that the border ties with the neighbouring states will be more strengthened through organsing such festival with the slogan 'May Peace and Brotherhood Prevail'.

DC Hivare also inaugurated exhibition cum sale and display of various local products of Self Help Groups (SHGs) and other line departments of Hailakandi district, demonstration of departmental programmes under various schemes, book fair and loan mela.





Various traditional cultural programmes are also being held on the occasion.



The deputy commissioners of Mamit and Kolasib districts of Mizoram and Hailakandi district of Assam are scheduled to address the festival on Tuesday. Various cultural items like Bihu Dance, bamboo dance of Mizos, Jhumoor etc will be performed tomorrow. An exhibition football match will also be played on Tuesday.