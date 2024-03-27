Hailakandi: Three office bearers of Congress suspended for opposing party candidate

Hailakandi, Mar 27: Three office bearers of the Hailakandi district Congress Committee have been suspended for opposing the candidature of party candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury in Karimganj parliamentary constituency.

The district Congress Committee president, Samsuddin Barlaskar on Wednesday informed that the suspended workers are district youth Congress president Saidul Islam Barbhuiya, former general secretary and block president of the district Mohila Congress Committee Sahanara Begum Laskar and Afia Begum Laskar.

Barlaskar mentioned that Barbhuiya has been suspended by the administrative general secretary of APCC-I, Purbashree Gogoi, while two women members have been suspended by the president of Hailakandi district, Mohila Congress Committee, Madhavi Sarma.

All three suspended Congress officials have been asked to stay away from all sorts of campaign and party work. A disciplinary committee will inquire against them, he added.

Moreover, the effigy of Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid was also burned by them in front of Congress Bhawan and they alleged that the party candidate had surrendered before the ruling BJP's candidate Kripanath Mallah.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid ruled out the allegations and said that it is a pre-planned conspiracy against the party before the poll.