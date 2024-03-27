Hailakandi: Teenager drowns in Katakhal River; search operation underway

Hailakandi, March 27: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy named Suroj Turi drowned in the Katakhal River at Gaglacherra Tea Estate under the Lala revenue circle of Hailakandi district on Wednesday. The unfortunate event has prompted a swift response from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which has initiated a search operation in collaboration with local residents.

According to local villagers, the teenager had ventured to the river for a bath when the tragic incident occurred. The locals promptly alerted the authorities to locate the missing teenager.

The incident took place at Nimaichancdpur village of Gaglacherra, situated along the banks of the Katakhal River.