Hailakandi: Science teacher arrested on charges of raping a woman

Hailakandi, Feb 26: An atrocious incident took place in Hailakandi where a science teacher has been arrested on charges of raping a woman on Friday. The accused has been identified as Siddhartha Sekhar Das, aged 53 who is a science teacher of Kuchila High School of Hailakandi district.

Furthermore, after the arrest, the education department has also suspended the teacher.

Reportedly, a case number 45/2023 was registered under sections 448 and 376 IPC in Hailakandi sadar police station.

Notably, the court sent the arrested person under 14 days of custody and according to Police sources the husband of the victim filed a complaint against the teacher.

Meanwhile, the arrested teacher claimed that he is not involved in the crime and he is the victim of the conspiracy of another colleague.