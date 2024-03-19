Hailakandi: Salon owner found dead under mysterious circumstances

Hailakandi, March 19: Sensation prevailed in Hailakandi town after the 'mysterious death' of the owner of a unisex beauty salon on Tuesday.

Sources said that the deceased has been identified as Uttam Seal, 46, who happens to be the owner of Relax Hair and Beauty Unisex Salon located at Surya Market complex at Matijuri point of the town.



The brother of the deceased Gautam Seal informed that they have recently shifted to Silchar and his brother comes to Hailakandi to look after the business. However, the salon has been closed for the last few days due to the absence of staff.



Additional SP Shamir Daftar Baruah informed the media that the wife of the deceased didn't get any response over the phone, following which she came to Hailakandi today and opened the door and spotted the decomposed body lying inside a sack.

Gautam doubted that his brother had been murdered because there was a clear spot of grievous injury in the neck area.

The police were informed immediately, and they started an investigation and recorded the statements of the employees of nearby shops, bank etc. The body has been sent to SK Roy Civil Hospital for a post mortem. The body also has visible spots of strangulation. The deceased has left behind two children.



ASP Baruah said that one of the former employees of the salon, named Roman, is absconding. No one has been arrested in this connection till the filing of this report. A huge police team cordoned off the area. The immediate reason behind the murder is yet to be known, ASP added.



ASP further said that the mobile phone call of the wife of the deceased was lifted by the suspected person, who said that the deceased (who addressed the deceased as Dada [brother]) was intoxicated and taking rest inside the salon. The CCTV cameras were also found damaged inside the salon, police informed.

