Hailakandi Rape Case: Wanted notice issued for absconding rapist

Hailakandi, Jul 6: Hailakandi police has issued a 'Wanted' notice to trace the absconding Jubair Ahmed Talukdar, aged 27, of Barnee Breese under Algapur police station of Hailakandi district in connection with a POCSO case.

Following the incident, two youths were already arrested by Algapur police in connection with the kidnapping and alleged rape of two girls and subsequent death of one of the girls in Hailakandi district on Wednesday. A case was filed under relevant sections of POCSO act against them.

The officer-in-charge of Algapur police station of Hailakandi district, Mrinal Das, told that the arrested persons have been identified as Jabir Ahmed Barbhuiya, aged 21 years, and Ansar Uddin Mazumdar, aged 22 years. Both are the residents of Barnee Breese tea estate of Hailakandi district.

As per sources two young girl students from Barnee Breese tea estate were forcefully taken away by three youths on Tuesday morning when they were going to school and tookn them into a dense forest area where they were allegedly raped.

Girls were later found on serious conditions and one of the girls was referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital where she was declared dead.

The father of the girl later filed an FIR in Mohanpur police outpost under Algapur police station. Later police arrested two boys but another accused is currently absconding.





— Hailakandi Police (@HailakandiPolic) July 5, 2023




