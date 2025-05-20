Hailakandi ranks first among NITI Aayog’s 112 Aspirational Districts in country

Hailakandi, May 21: The district has emerged as a top performer among India's 112 Aspirational Districts, meeting all targets set under the programme and demonstrating remarkable improvements across key developmental indicators.

The Union Minister of State for Water Resources, Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary, who reviewed the district’s overall progress during a three-day visit, confirmed Hailakandi's top rank in the national Aspirational Districts rankings. The review was conducted on Monday night.

Hailakandi, located in southern Assam, is one of the 112 districts identified by NITI Aayog for focused development under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

It was selected for its potential to transform across sectors such as health, education, agriculture, water resources, and basic infrastructure.

Dr Choudhary personally inspected several development projects and reviewed their impact. Among the key highlights presented during the review:

Health Sector: Officials from the Health Department reported a reduction in the maternal mortality rate, attributed to an increase in institutional deliveries. Notably, the district currently has no recorded cases of malaria.

Public Health Engineering (PHE): The department has succeeded in providing piped water to 80% of households through 545 schemes. Efforts are underway to expand coverage to the remaining population with clean drinking water.

Education: Free textbooks have been distributed for the current academic session. To reduce school dropouts, especially in tea garden areas, two model high schools have been upgraded to higher secondary level. A proposal has also been sent to upgrade six additional high schools. Additionally, 150 schools in tea garden areas are now providing eggs in midday meals twice a week.

Irrigation: The Minister encouraged the administration to submit a proposal for a mega irrigation project aimed at diversifying crop production beyond paddy, with a view to enhancing per capita income.

Agriculture: The Agriculture Department reported that approximately 73,000 farmers have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, while 2,613 farmers (85% of the target) have been covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Rural Development and Employment: The district has issued 1,52,781 active job cards under MGNREGA and completed construction of 45,747 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Solar power has been provided to 70 households under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.

Social Welfare: The One Stop Centre in the district has rehabilitated 56 survivors of domestic violence.

During the review meeting, District Commissioner Nisarg Hivare proposed the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya (Central School) in Hailakandi. In response, the Union Minister directed the administration to formally submit a proposal for the same.

Dr Choudhary lauded the coordinated efforts of the district administration, line departments, and local bodies, noting that Hailakandi's progress serves as a model for other aspirational districts.