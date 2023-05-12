Hailakandi: Property worth crores gutted in fire in Ratanpur Road

Hailakandi, May 12: As many as 20 business establishments were gutted due to massive fire in Ratanpur Road area of Hailakandi town in Barak Valley of South Assam on Thursday midnight.

As per sources the amount of loss is yet to be assessed but it is expected that property worth rupees more than crore have been damaged.

Though the immediate reason of fire is not known but suspected that the fire broke out due to electrical short circuit inside a closed shop.

Following the incident, locals immediately called fire brigade but didn’t get any immediate response which allegedly spread the fire in all the shops of the locality.

Furthermore, the locals of the area alleged that the APDCL was repeatedly requested by the owners of shops of Ratanpur bazaar to change the old electric lines but they did not pay any heed to it which resulted into a major fire.