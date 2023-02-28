Hailakandi Police seizes suspected heroin weighing 300 grams

Hailakandi, Feb 28: Hailakandi police on Monday seized 300 grams of suspected heroin and arrested three persons.

Reportedly, the police conducted a raid in Dhaleswari River and seized 42 containers from a boat in Assam-Mizoram bordering Dhaleswari ferry ghat under Ramnathpur police station.

Along with the heroin, police also seized sharp weapons and cash of Rupees 1 lakh nine hundred from the boat.

Arrested persons have been identified as Monir Uddin Laskar, Alta Hussain Tapadar and Ahad Uddin Laskar. Investigation over the matter is still on.

Earlier, on Sunday police seized suspected heroin worth rupees 1 crore from Bangalpur village of Hailakandi district but failed to arrest the peddlers.