Assam

Hailakandi Police seize heroin, 3 held

By Correspondent
Hailakandi Police seize heroin, 3 held
Hailakandi, May 16: As the drive against drugs continues in the state, a team of Hailakandi Police on Tuesday morning arrested three peddlers and recovered 332 grams of heroin.

Hailakandi superintendent of police Nabaneet Mahanta confirmed the recovery and said that the investigation is on.

As per reports on the basis of secret information, a police team of Hailakandi led by the incharge of Jamira police outpost Majarul Islam Laskar, officer in charge of Ramnathpur police station Santanu Das and others recovered the drugs from Bakthal area of Jamira Part I village under Assam-Mizoram bordering Ramnathpur police station in Hailakandi district where they arrested three persons identified as Nazrul Hussain Barbhuiya, Bikram Reang and Ajmal Hussain Mazumdar.

Correspondent


