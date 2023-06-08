Hailakandi police seize Burmese betel nut, heroin in two separate ops, five arrested

Hailakandi, June 8: In two separate operations, the Hailakandi Police on Wednesday seized 265 gunny bags containing suspected Burmese betel nuts and 76 grams of heroin. Two trucks and one car have also been seized during the operations.

According to Hailakandi Superintendent of Police (SP), Leena Doley two trucks bearing registration number RJ14GN 6979 and RJ23GC 5150 which were coming from Mizoram were intercepted by the Police team during a search operation in front of Bilaipur police station of Hailakandi district on Wednesday and recovered 265 gunny bags containing suspected Burmese betel nut from the trucks. “Both the drivers of the vehicles namely Jagadish Prasad, aged 60 years, resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan and Datar Singh, aged 25 years, resident of Sikar, Rajasthan and handyman Suresh Kumar Meena, aged 30, resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan were apprehended. The involved vehicles have also been seized,” Doley added.

In another incident, based on specific inputs, one car bearing registration number AS01AY 2685 was intercepted at Dhaleswar tri junction by the Officer-in-charge of Panchgram Police station and staff. During the search operation of the vehicle, 2 soap cases containing 76 grams of heroin were recovered. The heroin was seized from the possession of two persons identified as Ikbal Hussain Mazumdar and Mustak Ahmed Chowdhury of Algapur of Hailakandi district.

Both the persons along with the vehicle have been apprehended, police said. Further investigation is on.