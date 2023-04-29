Hailakandi police seize 420 grams of suspected heroin; 3 arrested

HAILAKANDI, April 28 : Three persons have been arrested in Hailakandi alongwith a car and around 420 grams of suspected heroin on Friday.

Hailakandi superintendent of police Nabaneet Mahanta informed that the drugs have been found in 8 soap cases containing 40 grams in each box and 100 grams more were recovered without box. Three persons have been apprehended along with an Alto car bearing registration number AS01 ET 5122, SP added.

Acting on a tip off, the police team conducted raid in front of Nagacherra bridge under Katlicherra police station of the district and recovered the drugs. Further investigation has been initiated.

SP Mahanta also informed that based on information in charge of Kalacherra outpost has recovered 9 Burmese cowheads taken illegally at Umednagar Tiniali under Lala police station of Hailakandi district. Four persons have been apprehended and legal action has been initiated, SP said on twitter.

