Hailakandi Police seize 4000 yaba tablets, two arrested

HAILAKANDI, May 17: In continuation with war against drugs, the Hailakandi Police today arrested two peddlers and recovered 4000 yaba tablets weighing around 432 grams.

The vehicle used for the purpose has also been seized. The additional superintendent of police in Hailakandi, Bidyut Das Boro told The Assam Tribune that on the basis of secret information, they conducted a search operation and recovered the drugs from NH 6 at Narayanpur Part II village at around 10.30 am.

The vehicle bearing registration number AS 11 L 1945 was carrying the drugs and it has been taken into police custody. The two peddlers have been identified as Foriz Uddin Laskar and Rohmat Ali Mazumdar of Kanchanpur Part II village of Hailakandi district.

A case has been registered under NDPS Act and investigation is on, Boro added.