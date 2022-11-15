Hailakandi Police rescue seven endangered species of monkey

HAILAKANDI, November 15: A total of seven endangered species of monkey was recovered by the Hailakandi Police on Monday night. The black coloured apes were being transported in a truck from Aizawl, said officials.

The Hailakandi Police have seized the monkeys on Monday night and arrested two persons in this connection. Hailakandi superintendent of police Navneet Mahanta informed that the veterinary doctor has examined the animals and later they were handed over to forest department for safe custody, Mahanta added.



The apprehended persons are the driver and handyman of the truck and their names are yet to be revealed.

SP Mahanta informed that the truck was coming from Aizwal, which jumped signal at Hailakandi's Ramnathpur near Assam-Mizoram border. The truck was intercepted at Jamira police station. During the checking, the animals were recovered. Approximate market value of these animal would be multi crore rupees as per sources. SP Mahanta informed that he is personally supervising the case.