Hailakandi: Police recover 16 Burmese cows, 2 arrested

Hailakandi, March 11: Hailakandi police on Friday recovered 16 Burmese cows and arrested two persons from Bilaipur area.

According to Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta, a police team of Bilaipur police station led by officer in charge Chinglen Singha recovered these Burmese cows from Balicherra village under Dhalcherra-Bilaipur Gaon panchayat of the district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kalam Uddin Choudhury, 42 and Hifjur Islam Choudhury, 43 of Dhalcherra village.

Notably, the cows are being kept in police station and search is on for their owners, while the two arrested persons have been sent to custody today by the court.

In another case, police recovered suspected heroin of 18 grams worth rupees 18 lakh in the international market from the public school road area of Hailakandi town on Friday.

The suspected heroin was found in 30 plastic containers and two peddlers identified as, Ujjal Roy and Abdul Kayum Mazumdar was arrested by the police.

The search operation was led by officer in charge of Hailakandi police station Ampee Daolagupu and Sub inspector Subham Paul. Investigation is on, police said.















