Hailakandi police and CRPF recovers 6.16 grams of suspected heroin

Hailakandi, Jan 24: The Hailakandi police and CRPF recovered 6.16 grams of suspected heroin from a grocery shop in Rangauti Part I village of Hailakandi district on Monday night.

As per reports, police sources informed that they have also arrested the shop keepers from the spot and they have been identified as Sabir Ahmed Choudhury and Farooque Ahmed Choudhury.

The seized drugs were found in the 36 containers. It has been found that the market value of the seized drugs may be 1.5 lakh.

Besides, Police has also seized an amount of Rs 5900 from the possession of the arrested persons.

The drugs were recovered after police and CRPF personnel raided the shop after getting specific information from secret sources.

A investigation has been conducted and the arrested persons are being interrogated, the police said.