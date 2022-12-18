Hailakandi: One held for Ayushman Bharat Scheme fraud

Hailakandi, December 18: Hailakandi police on Saturday arrested the main accused of Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Atal Amrit Card scandal. Police sources said that the arrested person has been identified as Mobjul Hussain Barbhuiya. He is the owner of a private hospital and research centre in Hailakandi.

Police picked up three persons including Barbhuiya from a secret place in Meherpur area of Silchar in Cachar district and brought them in Hailakandi sadar police station. Later the two others were released and Barbhuiya was arrested. Barbhuiya allegedly embezzled crores of rupees using the name of fake beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Atal Amrit Card. Police started an investigation into the matter.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana or National Health Protection Scheme is a programme which aims to provide a service to create a healthy, capable and new India with health assurance scheme Atal Amrit Abhiyan providing cashless treatment and coverage of critical care targeted at the BPL population and Low Income households.