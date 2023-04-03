Karimganj man fighting to prove himself alive after court declared him dead some years ago

Hailakandi, April 3: Aburam Das, a resident of Rajarampur village under Ratabari constituency of Karimganj district is fighting to prove himself alive. The story is interesting like Rabindranath Tagore's "The Living and the dead" where Kadambini, the main character of the story jumped herself into a pond and died to prove that she was alive.

Aburam Das is dead in the record of police but he is very much alive and trying to prove it. Due to the slight negligence of the bank employee, the living person goes around the house impersonating the dead to prove himself alive. The bank staff and the police may be in trouble while trying to bring him back to life, so may be the proof of his survival is not being given to Aburam Das. He has approached the President, Primer Minister, Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Assam Chief Minister etc to prove his existence. He has already spent more than ten lakh rupees and sold his paternal land property only to prove this.

Aburam's humble request to media and the Chief Minister of Assam is to prove himself alive before he dies.

The seed of the controversy was planted by the police in declaring him 'dead' in a case filed by a bank. The available information said that Aburam Das applied for a loan of rupees 10, 000 at the Chargola branch of the United Bank of India for starting the business of dry fish in 1988. Das received rupees eight thousand only though he applied for ten thousand. He later returned eight thousand rupees to the bank. But the bank authorities filed a case of 'loan defaulter' against him in Ratabari police station for not returning rest two thousand rupees in 2003. He was arrested and got the bail. The police submitted the report of his 'death' at the court. On the basis of the report of police, the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate closed the case on October 27, 2003 as the accused is dead.

After few days, Das went to police station and court to enquire about the development of the case and to his utter surprise he came to know that he is dead officially.

He then approached to the then President, Prime Minister and other top officials but didn't get 'justice'. He didn't give up and continued to fight to prove that he is alive. He has recently written to the President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others.