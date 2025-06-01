Hailakandi hospital flooded, OPD services hit amid relentless rain

Hailakandi, June 1: Medical services in Hailakandi took a major hit as SK Roy Civil Hospital — a busy facility frequented by thousands daily — was inundated following relentless downpours that have crippled the state over the past two days.

Outpatient services across most departments were disrupted, prompting hospital staff to abandon routine duties and pick up mops and buckets in an effort to drain water from flooded rooms and restore basic operations.













OPD services were disrupted (AT Photo)

According to Monika Das, District Media Expert of the National Health Mission (NHM) in Hailakandi, OPD services were severely impacted due to waterlogging from the early hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, nearly 50% of Hailakandi town was submerged, with key localities such as Matijuri Point, Silchar Road, Public School Road, Ashram Road, Bachairkhal, Sirajpatty, Old Hospital Chowringhee, Rabindra Sarani, Lala Road, and Lakshmisahar among the worst affected.

Students, office-goers, and bank employees faced immense difficulties navigating the flooded streets. In several areas, locals were seen catching fish in the waterlogged lanes.









Patients and attendants at a waterlogged SK Roy Civil Hospital (AT Photo)

In response to the worsening situation, the district administration issued advisories urging residents of hilly areas to move to safer locations to mitigate risks of soil erosion and landslides.

Heavy rain continued to batter Assam on Sunday, disrupting both road and rail connectivity across multiple districts. So far, eight people have lost their lives in floods and landslides, while over 78,000 residents have been affected across more than 15 districts.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an “orange bulletin” for the state, warning of a severe flood situation as 10 major rivers — including the Brahmaputra and Barak — are flowing above the danger level.

Multiple agencies — including the NDRF, SDRF, police, and fire and emergency services — have been deployed for relief and rescue operations, with evacuations continuing in affected areas.