Official from election branch of Hailakandi DC office suspended over financial anomalies

Hailakandi, Nov 3: Revenue Sheristadar and head assistant of the election branch of Hailakandi DC's office, Debojit Biswas, have been placed under suspension for financial anomalies.

The order of suspension has been issued by the District Commissioner of Hailakandi, Nisarg Hivare, on the basis of the inquiry report submitted by the Additional District Commissioner, Jyotirmoy Daimary.

The order mentioned that "Debojit Biswas has committed serious anomalies in preparation of the requirement of funds for payment of honorarium to the officers and staff engaged in the Assembly Election, 2021".

The inquiry revealed evidence of fake bills in the amount of Rs. 62 lakh that were misappropriated during the 2021 elections.

