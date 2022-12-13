Hailakandi girl wins silver medal at India International Innovation & Invention Expo

Hailakandi, Dec 12: A higher secondary student of Assam's Hailakandi, Anusweta Deb has received silver medal in the national level India International Innovation and Invention Expo (INEX 2022), organised by Goa State Innovation Council.

Students of various countries like Russia, Poland, Iran, China, Thailand, Saudi Arabia etc. participated in it. The subject of Anusweta, a class XII student of Presicentia Senior Secondary School was "An experimental study on effectiveness of life jacket prepared from plastic waste materials".









Explaining details about the project, Anusweta said that she has prepared this project to help the marooned people during floods in Assam. The life saving jacket is prepared using the waste materials. It is a low cost life jacket and one can purchase it by just spending Rs 110. One jacket can carry 75 kg weight. She said that Assam is a flood prone area and many people die due to this natural calamity. This low cost life saving jacket may be useful during the time of flood, she added. "I was extremely happy when I saw that the people are practically using the low cost jacket during the devastating unprecedented floods in Silchar town in last summer", she said.



Earlier she received three national level awards including child scientist award through projecting this model representing Assam. It was first projected in the district level National Children Science Congress in December, 2018 and during COVID19 pandemic, some of the competitions were held online.

