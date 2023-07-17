85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Hailakandi: Drugs worth over Rs 2 crore destroyed by police

By Correspondent
Hailakandi: Drugs worth over Rs 2 crore destroyed by police
Hailakandi, July 17: Hailakandi Police today destroyed huge quantity of drugs worth Rs 2,63,80,300 at Kuchila in the presence of additional superintendent of police Bidyut Das Boro, deputy superintendent of police Surajit Choudhury and other officials.

These items were seized during various raids which include 573.39 grams of heroin worth rupees 1,14,67,800, 64 kg of cannabis worth rupees 32, 00, 000 and 27424 yaba tablets worth rupees 1,17,12,500.

These were seized from Hailakandi, Algapur, Katlicherra, Ramnathpur, Panchgram and Bilaipur police stations.

The destruction of the narcotics is done in various cities in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the national capital while attending a conference on 'Drugs Smuggling and National Security'.


Correspondent


Correspondent


