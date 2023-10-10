85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Hailakandi dist admin signs MoU for boosting sanitization in schools

By Correspondent
Hailakandi dist admin signs MoU for boosting sanitization in schools
AT Photo

Hailakandi, Oct 10: A MoU was signed on Tuesday with Hailakandi District Administration and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for boosting sanitation and hygiene through proper Maintenance of School-Toilets for next 2 years under CSR initiative with an estimated amount of Rs 51.36 lakh.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, is a Schedule 'A', 'Maharatna' Public Sector Enterprise of Govt. of India has come for extending CSR support for proper maintenance of the school-toilets which are recently repaired (99 umbers) or constructed (8 numbers) by them in Hailakandi with estimated support of maintenance for Rs.51.36 lakh to be spent over next 2 years where utilization of fund will be executed through district authority and education department, an official of district administration said.

Hailakandi district commissioner Nisarg Hivare and general manager (HR), NERTS M Thanveer signed the MoU.

