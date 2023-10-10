Hailakandi dist admin signs MoU for boosting sanitization in schools

Hailakandi, Oct 10: A MoU was signed on Tuesday with Hailakandi District Administration and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for boosting sanitation and hygiene through proper Maintenance of School-Toilets for next 2 years under CSR initiative with an estimated amount of Rs 51.36 lakh.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, is a Schedule 'A', 'Maharatna' Public Sector Enterprise of Govt. of India has come for extending CSR support for proper maintenance of the school-toilets which are recently repaired (99 umbers) or constructed (8 numbers) by them in Hailakandi with estimated support of maintenance for Rs.51.36 lakh to be spent over next 2 years where utilization of fund will be executed through district authority and education department, an official of district administration said.

Hailakandi district commissioner Nisarg Hivare and general manager (HR), NERTS M Thanveer signed the MoU.

