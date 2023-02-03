Hailakandi: Digital classroom inaugurated in Government High school

Hailakandi, Feb 3: Probably for the first time in the history of education system in Barak Valley, a digital classroom has been inaugurated in a government school in Hailakandi district on the eve of ongoing Gunotsav. With complete private initiative, the headmistress of 147 Byarpar Maktab LP School at Chiparsangan of Hailakandi district, Rumi Begom Choudhury has set up a digital class room in her school.

According to the education officials, this initiative is the first of its kind in government primary schools in the state. Many even think that there is no such system in any high school in the district. "This school has realized the dream of state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma to digitize government schools," said school authorities.

Rumi Begum Chowdhury, the headmistress of the school, said that she was inspired by the Chief Minister's efforts to bring changes in the education sector for the overall development of the state. Incidentally, this educational institution received A+ in the last Gunotsav.

According to headmistress Choudhury, she has been inspired from the speech of CM Sarma On December 25 last year at Guwahati while taking financial aid of A+ schools and on that day she decided to establish a digital class room in her school.

Notably, the digital classroom was officially inaugurated by the Principal of SS College Amlendu Bhattacharjee in presence of Deputy Inspector of Schools Iqbal Hussain Barbhuiya, educationist Hilal Uddin Laskar and Devadatta Chakraborty, social worker Mujibur Rahman Barbhuiya among others.

Smart TV along with CC camera, and projector were inaugurated in the digital class room of the school. All the speakers praised the initiative of headmistress for establishing a digital class room in a government run primary school in a remote area of Hailakandi district.

They hoped that this will definitely encourage others to follow it and in the era of digitisation and further said that every institutes should follow this line.