Hailakandi: Cops arrest lawyers in regard to case of child marriage

Hailakandi, Jan 20: Two lawyers, arrested in regard to case of a child marriage on Tuesday night in Hailakandi have been released on PR bond, police sources said.

They were arrested for allegedly keeping information confidential during the affidavit of a marriage in the month of November solemnised in a South Hailakandi village.

The Hailakandi police arrested two lawyers Abdul Haque Laskar, aged 57 and Farooque Ahmed Laskar aged 52, members of Hailakandi Bar Association and one of them is working as notary who has power to most of the legal works barring land deed.



It may be mentioned here that a child marriage was organized in a family in South Hailakandi in November last year. During the time of marriage, the family took shelter of the Notary Abdul Haque and his junior Farooque Ahmed.

Allegation was raised against two lawyers by the guardians of groom after the marriage and it was found that these two lawyers actually kept the age of marriage secret in the marriage agreement affidavit.



Later, a local organization complained to the office of the Assam State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

An inquiry was also conducted and the commission wrote a letter to the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Hailakandi which mentioned regarding the violation of provisions of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006.

A case was filed in Hailakandi sadar police station against the lawyers (Case number – 313/23) under sections 120B/468/420 of IPC and 9/10/11 PCM Act, 2006.

Both the lawyers were arrested as part of the inquiry of the case, police official informed.

The Police havealso added that further investigation is on.