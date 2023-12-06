Hailakandi: CM’s SVC begins inquiry into alleged anomalies in 2021 poll fund

Hailakandi, Dec 6: A three-member team of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell has started an inquiry into the alleged anomalies and embarrassment of the 2021 election honorarium fund in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

The team, comprising inspectors Nipu Kalita, Biju Kumar Sarma and Constable Ritumoni Sarma started the inquiry into the misappropriation of funds in the election branch of DC’s office in Hailakandi on Monday.

Sources said that they are questioning the former head assistant of the branch, Debajit Biswas, who is under suspension now, regarding the anomalies.

It can be mentioned that a bill for the payment of the honorarium of 2021 poll staff worth around Rs 61 lakh was submitted to the treasury from the election branch with fake names and account numbers.

The bill was prepared by Debajit Biswas and passed by the election officer. Biswas allegedly included the names of his family members and relatives as employees in the bill.

The Treasury Officer stopped the payment of the bill and reported it to the District Commissioner. A magisterial inquiry was ordered and Debajit Biswas was suspended for his role in the preparation of this fake bill on November 2.