Hailakandi: Bru militants lay down arms in Katlicherra

HAILAKANDI, Dec12: Altogether 1,179 Bru (Reang) militants today laid down arms in Katlicherra of Assam-Mizoram bordering Hailakandi district of South Assam in front of Assam Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, water resources Minister Pijush Hazarika and top police officials.





Of them, 634 belong to Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU) led by Rajesh Charki and 545 belong to United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLF-BV) led by Dhanyaram Reang.



The additional director general of police Hiren Chandra Nath said that this will definitely bring the permanent peace in Barak Valley. He informed that both the outfits have submitted 350 arms which included 18 AK 47, M16, 400 ammunition etc. He termed it a milestone and hoped that the process of rehabilitation will be initiated as per government procedure. The process of ceasefire was initiated with both the outfits in 2007 by both state and central government and finally materialised, Nath added.