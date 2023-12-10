85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Hailakandi: 2 fatally hit by train while crossing railway tracks

By Correspondent
Hailakandi: 2 fatally hit by train while crossing railway tracks
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Hailakandi, Dec 10: In a shocking incident, two people were run over by a passenger train in Assam’s Hailakandi district in the early morning on Sunday.

Following the incident, train services on the Assam-Mizoram inter-state railway route have been temporarily suspended.

According to reports, two private security guards, identified as Mamilal Singha (43) and Monish Singha (40), residents of Purbokittarbond Part I village, were crossing the railway line when a speeding Bairabi (Mizoram)-Silchar passenger train ran over both of them at Amala in the early hours.

The inter-state passenger train was stopped immediately and a large number of local people gathered on the spot after the incident.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police and railways.

Correspondent


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X