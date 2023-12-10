Hailakandi: 2 fatally hit by train while crossing railway tracks

Hailakandi, Dec 10: In a shocking incident, two people were run over by a passenger train in Assam’s Hailakandi district in the early morning on Sunday.

Following the incident, train services on the Assam-Mizoram inter-state railway route have been temporarily suspended.



According to reports, two private security guards, identified as Mamilal Singha (43) and Monish Singha (40), residents of Purbokittarbond Part I village, were crossing the railway line when a speeding Bairabi (Mizoram)-Silchar passenger train ran over both of them at Amala in the early hours.



The inter-state passenger train was stopped immediately and a large number of local people gathered on the spot after the incident.



Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police and railways.

