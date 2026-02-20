Hagrama Mohilary lays foundation for critical care unit, university in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Feb 20: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Friday launched a series of major infrastructure and institutional projects in Kokrajhar district, signalling a renewed focus on healthcare, education and cultural development in the region.

At Kokrajhar Medical College, Mohilary inaugurated the newly constructed Maternal and Child Health Department and laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed Critical Care Unit to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 23 crore. The facility is expected to significantly strengthen emergency and specialized healthcare services in the district.

Responding to concerns raised by the college administration regarding staff shortages, Mohilary assured that he would take up the issue with the Chief Minister and seek necessary intervention.

Later in Harinaguri, Mohilary laid the foundation stone for Kokrajhar University, with an initial investment of Rs 10 crore. The proposed university is expected to expand higher education opportunities and academic infrastructure in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

At Haloadal, he also launched the construction of a modern film studio, with Rs 10 crore sanctioned in the first phase. The project is planned to be expanded to an estimated Rs 50–100 crore in subsequent phases.

“This project will serve as a strong alternative and help attract film and creative talent from Assam, reducing the need to depend on major film hubs outside the state,” Mohilary said.

Addressing the media after the ceremonies, Mohilary stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kokrajhar in the first or second week of March to lay the foundation stone for the proposed Kokrajhar–Gelephu railway line connecting Bhutan.

“We will seek a good development package from the Prime Minister. We also expect one Rajya Sabha seat for the BPF when three seats fall vacant,” he added.

On the political front, the BPF chief announced that the party will launch district-level mass rallies from February 25, beginning in Gosaigaon. The campaign will subsequently cover Parbatjhora, Kokrajhar, Bijni and other areas under the party’s 10 district committees.

“We will organize rallies across the districts. Thereafter, it will become clear where the party will contest and secure victory,” Mohilary asserted.