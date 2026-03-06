Hagrama Mohilary lacks policy, doesn’t know how to run govt: Pramod Boro

Bijni/Chirang, Mar 6: With the State Assembly elections approaching, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro on Friday launched a sharp attack on Hagrama Mohilary’s leadership, alleging that the former Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief lacked clear policies and ran his party through a syndicate-based system.

Boro made the remarks during a programme held at the UPPL district office in Bijni, where the Bijni district committee of the UPPL felicitated him following his filing of nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.

“Srirampur syndicate money and money from selling jobs — through all this money they can only fulfil their own wishes, not the wishes of the people. Earlier, for 17 years they managed the party through syndicates,” Boro said. He further alleged that funds allocated in the BTC budget would often get exhausted under the previous regime.

Highlighting the performance of the UPPL during its tenure, Boro claimed that the party managed public finances more efficiently.

“We have left Rs 300 crore, while in 17 years they created Rs 3,000 crore debt. So how to run a government they don’t even have the basic knowledge. He won the election, but the policies required for development cannot be implemented by them,” he added.

Speaking about his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, Boro said he would raise the issues faced by people from Bodoland, Assam, and the entire Northeast in Parliament.

“UPPL did this for the people of Bodoland. Whatever issues are faced by the people — be it from Bodoland, Assam or the Northeast as a whole — we will try to raise them in Parliament,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the UPPL also launched a motorcycle rally across Chirang district as part of its outreach ahead of the elections.

The rally began from Kajalgaon, the district headquarters of Chirang, with Boro leading the event.

“Since the past month, we have been conducting rallies across the 15 constituencies of Bodoland and this will continue. There was a time when Bodos and non-Bodo people faced many issues regarding religion and tribe. During the UPPL regime in five years we solved many of these issues, but after the new government was formed the same problems are resurfacing,” Boro said.

He added that the party would continue its political journey to bring change in Bodoland and asserted that the UPPL is prepared to contest 15 seats in the upcoming elections.

“We are ready for 15 seats and people are asking us to contest the election independently, so we are with the people,” Boro said.

Boro expressed confidence that the party’s outreach programmes and continued engagement with voters would strengthen its position ahead of the next Assembly elections, as the UPPL seeks to expand its political base in the Bodoland region.