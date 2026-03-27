Hagrama Mohilary exudes confidence in Bijni, says '15 out of 15 seats certain'

Bijni, Mar 27: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary struck a confident and defiant tone during a party workers’ meeting at the Bijni district office, asserting that the party is firmly positioned to secure a clean sweep in key constituencies, while dismissing the impact of internal dissent and defections.

Addressing reporters in Bijni, Mohilary declared that Bijni remains a stronghold for the BPF and extended his confidence to a wider electoral landscape.

“Bijni is one hundred percent ours. Not just Bijni, but 15 out of 15 seats are certain. There will be no compromise on this,” he said, underlining the party’s aggressive electoral outlook.

In a candid remark reflecting the party’s stance on loyalty and internal discipline, Mohilary said that the BPF remains open to both exits and new entrants.

“Our party is strong. If someone wants to leave, they are free to go. If someone wants to join, they are welcome. The doors are always open,” he stated.

Taking a firm line against dissent within the party, the BPF chief downplayed the significance of leaders rebelling or breaking away.

“Those who are rebelling from the BPF are of no use to the party. Every political party has disputes, but such issues have no real connection with us. In BPF, those who create unnecessary disputes hold no value,” Mohilary asserted.

Mohilary also reiterating that internal disagreements are common in politics but do not weaken the party’s foundation.

He also made a notable remark regarding seat expectations, hinting at his ambitions in seat-sharing or electoral outcomes.

“I was expecting more than 15 seats from the BJP. Even if they give 20, I will accept it,” he said, suggesting a broader strategic outlook amid evolving political alignments.

The meeting, attended by local party workers and leaders, comes at a crucial time as political parties intensify groundwork ahead of the upcoming elections.