Hagrama expresses intent to contest BTC polls from Kampa Borgoyari’s constituency

Chirang, June 27: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohillary on Friday announced that he would contest the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections from Kampa Borgoyary’s constituency.

“There is still time for the elections, but I will contest from Kampa Borgoyary’s constituency,” Mohilary told the press on Friday.

The statement came durign an event where around 60 new entrants from various political parties and organisations, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the United People’s Party – Liberal (UPPL), and the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU), were welcomed.

Mohilary claimed that the youth leaders from UPPL are disillusioned with their party and are now aligning with the BPF.

He further highlighted that the Gorkha community has been neglected under the current UPPL reign in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, TMC State Youth Vice President Daniel Lakra stated that many TMC volunteers, inspired by the BPF ideals and values, has decided to switch allegiance. He also stated that BPF chief Pramod Boro failed to deliver the promises made during the 2020 BTC elections.

Mohilary expressed his confidence on his party and highlighted that the BPF is a strong party for the upcoming BTC elections.

“Almost all political parties will contest the BTC elections – BJP, Congress, AIUDF, BPF, and UPPL. However, the strength of the BPF surpasses that of UPPL Congress, and even the BJP. We are confident that BPF will secure the highest number of seats,” Mohilary told the press on Friday.

He further added that the people of the BTR are dissatisfied with the UPPL's performance and are ready for a change.

“The UPPL has failed to deliver in the last five years. People are disillusioned and want a strong governance. The BPF have been in power for 17 years. Though we fell short in 2020, the BTR electorate is ready to bring us back in the governance,” Mohilary said.

As the BTC elections inch closer, volunteers and loyalties are seen changing across parties.