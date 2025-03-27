Haflong villagers oppose mining plans on 9000 bighas, fear displacement

Haflong, March 27: The residents of Boro Lokhindong village have expressed shock and disbelief as the government moves forward with plans for mining on 9,000 bighas of village land near Umrangso in Dima Hasao district.

It has been alleged that the decision has been taken without consulting or securing the consent of the villagers, despite repeated appeals for dialogue. Locals have also alleged that the government has overlooked their voice and interests in favour of mining companies.

Earlier, many villagers were displaced due to the establishment of a dam built by NEEPCO. They now face another threat of displacement. This recent development poses risks to livelihoods options, agriculture, and the environmental balance in the region, said the residents.

Linson Ronghang and Jonto Ronghang, who have been closely monitoring the government's actions, have criticised the government's lack of empathy for the villagers. They emphasised that while the community is not against development, progress should not come at the expense of the environment or the future of the people. They also warned that continued disregard for the villagers' concerns could erode public trust in the government.

The villagers cited the example of environmental degradation caused by mining activities of Dalmiya Cement Company, polluting the Umrang Nulla and its prime source, the Kopili river. The polluted river is now unable to sustain aquatic life, highlighting the severe environmental consequences of unchecked mining activities.

The locals appealed to environmentalists across the nation and the State to address the looming crisis. The villagers further stressed that this issue not only threatens Umrangso, but has far-reaching implications for the State and the nation.