Haflong to get cancer care satellite centre by February: CCHRC director

Haflong, Jan 5: Haflong, the hill station town and district headquarters of Dima Hasao in Assam, is set to receive a much-needed cancer care satellite centre by February.

Dr Ravi Kannan, director of the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (CCHRC), gave this assurance during a visit to the town on Saturday along with his team.

Dr Kannan, a renowned surgical oncologist and Padma Shri awardee, inspected potential sites and engaged with local health officials during the visit. The initiative aligns with the CCHRC’s expansion plans for satellite clinics in remote areas like Haflong to decentralise cancer care.

Dima Hasao residents currently lack specialised oncology facilities, forcing patients to travel long distances to Silchar or Guwahati for medical treatment.

The CCHRC, under Dr Kannan’s leadership since 2007, provides free or subsidised treatment to thousands of patients annually and has established similar satellite centres elsewhere.

The new centre at Haflong promises early detection, chemotherapy, palliative care, and follow-ups closer to home, easing burdens on low-income families.

Interacting with the media, Dr Kannan appreciated the autonomous council leaders, community leaders, and all the stakeholders as they have come forward for this noble cause. He said that everyone’s service for this noble cause is appreciated.

He, however, cautioned: “At the same time, we should be careful in our lifestyle so that we can live a healthy life.”





By

Correspondent