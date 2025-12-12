Haflong poll irregularities raised in letter to DC, CCTV demand ahead of 2026 elections

Haflong, Dec 12: Ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, concerns over electoral malpractice have led to a formal petition to the District Commissioner (DC) and District Election Officer of Dima Hasao.

A letter submitted on Thursday urges authorities to install CCTV cameras at selected hyper-sensitive polling stations in the 113-Haflong (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency to prevent irregularities and ensure transparent voting.

The appeal highlights a history of proxy voting, intimidation, and even alleged overnight secret polling activities over the past 14–15 years in the region. These incidents have raised serious doubts about the ability of voters in these areas to participate freely and fairly.

Polling stations identified as hyper-sensitive include Disruraji LP School, Sontilla LP School, N Wari LP School, Choto Wapu LP School, and Samparidisa LP School. The letter notes that these centres are fully electrified, facilitating the operation of surveillance equipment without

difficulty.

In addition to technological measures, the letter also requests the deployment of sufficient security personnel at these sites to ensure a peaceful and transparent polling process.









By

Correspondent