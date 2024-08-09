'HaatiApp' to be launched to mitigate human-elephant conflict in NE region

Guwahati, Aug 9: In a bid to mitigate raging human-elephant conflict and coexistence in the state of Assam, the premier biodiversity conservation organisation of the region, Aaranyak will launch an application called 'HaatiApp' (Elephant App) to act as an early warning system about the presence of wild elephants in the proximity of human settlements so as to help villagers avoid negative interface with wild elephants.

The application will be launched on August 10 at an event organised by Aaranyak in Guwahati.

According to Aaranyak’s senior conservation scientist and the Head of Elephant Research and Conservation Division (ERCD) Dr Bibhuti P Lahkar, the App will also contain the ex-gratia application form against damages caused due to depredation by wild elephants. The filled-up ex-gratia application form will be submitted to the respective Forest Divisions by Aaranyak on behalf of the victims of the human-elephant conflict so as to complement the Forest Department’s efforts to pay compensation.



The initiative is supported by SBI foundation.

In addition to ‘HaatiApp’, the conservation organisation has compiled a handbook in Assamese on solar-powered fences that are used as an effective tool for mitigation of human-elephant conflict. The handbook will contain detailed information about solar fences, their utility in mitigating conflicts, the functioning of each of the components of solar fences, the procedure of installation, management and maintenance of the fence besides all “Dos and Don'ts", regarding such solar fence.

The handbook, to be launched alongside HaatiApp, is expected to be useful for the grassroots community engaged in solar fence management, forest department personnel, the contractor firms engaged by the Forest Department to install solar fences and other conservation organisations interested in utilising solar fences for HEC mitigation.



British Asian Trust and Darwin Initiative have supported the Solar Fence Manual by Aaranyak.