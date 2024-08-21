Guwahati's Rukminigaon to get new flyover; residents skeptical of flood relief

Guwahati, Aug 21: Guwahati is poised to welcome another flyover, further expanding its growing network of elevated roads.

This latest project will rise at Rukminigaon, where preparations are already in full swing, with the Public Works Department commencing soil testing.

The primary aim of building these overpasses is to alleviate the city's notorious traffic congestion and tackle the persistent issue of artificial flooding.

Rukminigaon, a hotspot for severe water-logging during heavy rains, is particularly in need of such interventions.

However, while the project is expected to provide some relief from these recurring problems, local residents remain sceptical about its overall effectiveness.

"The flyover might ease traffic congestion, but I'm doubtful it will address the water-logging issue in Rukminigaon," says Nabajyoti Das, a contractor and resident of the area.

"In fact, the construction could worsen the situation during rains, with silting from extensive digging making it harder for commuters. And with winter approaching, we can expect air pollution to rise due to dust particles," he added.

Urban flooding in Guwahati is a long-standing issue, with several areas, including Rukminigaon, frequently experiencing severe water-logging even after just an hour of rainfall.

Previously, the High Court had directed the state to provide a detailed affidavit outlining the actions taken by various government departments to address the flooding issue, following a PIL filed by a concerned party.

As of now, only the Forest Department and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) have submitted their measures to the court. This affidavit is scheduled to be reviewed during the next court hearing on August 27.

In the meantime, the government is poised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haskoning DHV Consulting Pvt. Ltd., a Dutch firm, today to tackle the issue.