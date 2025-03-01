Guwahati's Rs 300-Cr convention centre to be ready next year: Chief Minister

Guwahati, Mar. 1: The city is set to get the first major convention centre in the entire eastern region, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday while inspecting the progress of its construction at Panbazaar.

The facility, designed to host international events such as Advantage Assam, is expected to elevate the state’s profile as a business and diplomatic hub.

“This convention centre will have 25 hotel rooms that can accommodate Heads of Nations, Presidents, and Prime Ministers from across the world,” Sarma told the press.

In addition to these high-profile accommodations, the centre will feature two convention halls—one with a seating capacity of 900 and another for 1,500 people—along with 100 regular hotel rooms and 200 small auditoriums.

Chief Minister reviewing the progress of the convention centre (Photo: @CMOfficeAssam/ X)

“We are hopeful that the centre will be fully completed by this time next year. There may be a slight delay of two to four months, but we are pushing for its timely completion,” he said.

Once operational, the convention centre is expected to attract major business and medical conferences, contributing significantly to the state’s economy.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the project had initially commenced before the last Assembly elections but faced setbacks after the original contractor abandoned the work.

“The project was stalled, but work has now resumed,” he said.

