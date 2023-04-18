Guwahati’s Pratiksha Rani Borgohain crowned ‘Bihu Samragi 2023’

Guwahati, April 18: The much awaited Bihu Samragi competition concluded on April 16 amid Bihu festivities in Guwahti’s Latasil area.

This year, Guwahati’s Pratiksha Rani Borgohain was crowned the much coveted Bihu Samragi 2023 title, followed by Moran’s Bonyani Gogoi crowned as Bihu Rani 2023 and Lakhimpur’s Ananya Phukan being crowned as Bihu Kuwari 2023.

On the other hand, Dulumoni Bora won the title of ‘Shrestha Dhuliya’ (Best Drummer) and Debajit Tamuli won the title of ‘Shrestha Pepa Badok’ (Best Hornpipe Instrumentalist).

The 72nd Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani was organised at Latasil playground for four days from April 14.

On the very first day of the magnificent Bihu event, Bihu Rani/Bihu Konwori competition was held, while completion for Bihu Samragi was held on April 17.

The Latasil Bihu Sanmilani, brought Bihu from field to stage in 1952, becoming the oldest Bihu committee in the state to continue the tradition of celebrating Bihu in a grand way.