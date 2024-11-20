Guwahati’s poultry, meat shops hit with Rs 21,500 fine in GMC hygiene drive

Guwahati, Nov. 20: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has imposed fines on several poultry, fish, and mutton shops across the city for failing to maintain proper hygiene and safety standards.

The total fine amounted to Rs. 21,500 following a joint inspection drive conducted by the GMC, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, and the Guwahati Police on Tuesday.

The inspection covered 35 shops in various areas, including Beltola AG Road, Lakhimandir Beltola, Survey, Garokuchi Path, Jayanagar Chariali, Tripura Road, Patarkuchi, Basistha Chariali, and Khanapara.

Shopkeepers were instructed to rectify deficiencies immediately to ensure compliance with safety regulations, with the warning of further penalties for non-compliance.

This drive follows a similar action last month, when the GMC sealed nine eateries for failing to adhere to food safety norms.

The civic body has ramped up its scrutiny of hotels and eateries in the city, carrying out surprise inspections to ensure compliance with health and safety standards.

In October, the GMC took swift action by cancelling licenses or shutting down eateries found violating these norms, in a bid to enforce stringent hygiene practices.

Senior GMC officials have stated that over 200 restaurants with trade licenses issued by the corporation will undergo further inspection drives.

Any establishment found violating cleanliness norms will face strict legal action, including hefty fines and mandatory closures until issues are addressed.

The GMC’s ongoing efforts aim to uphold public health and ensure that food establishments comply with the highest hygiene standards.