Guwahati's JettWings Airways secures approval to fly in 12 sectors across states

Guwahati, March 13: In a significant development for regional air travel, JettWings Airways, a Guwahati-based airline, announced that it has received permission to operate in 12 sectors spanning the Northeast, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar under the UDAN scheme.

According to a statement released by the company, JettWings Airways, the latest addition to the Indian Aviation sector, is set to connect airports in Guwahati, Pakyong, Cooch Behar, Kushinagar, Gaya, Bareilly, Kanpur, and Agra.

This move is poised to mark JettWings as the first airline from the Northeast region to operate fixed-wing aircraft on commercial routes starting this year, utilising modern deck turbofan regional jets.

The statement further highlighted JettWings' ambitious plans, aiming to acquire and operate a fleet of 42 aircraft in the initial five years. The airline emphasises its commitment to strategically deploying these aircraft to enhance regional connectivity, stimulate economic development, and provide an enriched travel experience for passengers.

"We are grateful for the trust and confidence that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has placed in our airline, and we are dedicated to maximising the impact of this award of routes and in delivering tangible results," the airline's Chairman Sanjive Narain was quoted as saying.