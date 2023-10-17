Guwahati's Drug Crackdown: 15 nabbed, massive seizures in 48-Hour blitz

Guwahati, Oct 17: Over the past 48 hours, authorities in Guwahati, Assam, have made significant strides in their crackdown on drug peddling, apprehending a total of 15 suspects and seizing illicit substances.

The operation, spearheaded by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police, resulted in multiple arrests and substantial drug recoveries.

In a notable operation in the Khanapara area of Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the STF had acted on credible intelligence.

“Acting on reliable inputs, the @STFAssam carried out an operation against drug peddlers and recovered 60,000 Yaba tables at Six Mile, Khanapara in Guwahati. Three peddlers were apprehended in the incident,” he wrote on X.

Furthermore, a separate operation took place in the parking area of Guwahati railway station on Monday evening.

During this operation, the STF arrested a total of 12 suspects, which included four women. Alongside these arrests, authorities seized 104 vials containing suspected heroin and various other incriminating materials.





Acting on reliable inputs, the @STFAssam carried out an operation against drug peddlers and recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets at Six Mile, Khanapara in Guwahati.



Three peddlers were apprehended in the incident.



Kudos to @assampolice! pic.twitter.com/CNvJdhslY2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 17, 2023



