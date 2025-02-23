Guwahati's air quality worsens in winter, exceeds safe limits by three times: Study

Guwahati, Feb 23: A first-of-its-kind study using a dense network of low-cost air quality sensors has found that Guwahati experiences the highest PM2.5 pollution levels in winter, peaking at 113.05 micrograms per cubic metre, which is almost three times above the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) limit of 40 ug/m3 for annual exposure and 2.8 times above the 24-hour limit of 60 μg/m3.

The study found that Guwahati experiences the highest PM2.5 pollution levels in winter, peaking at 113.05 ug/m3, more than four times higher than in the monsoon season (32.36 μg/m³).

The study also highlights that transboundary pollution from the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) and Bangladesh plays a significant role in worsening air quality during the winter months, with nearly 47% of the air masses originating from IGP regions and 32% from Bangladesh. Meteorological factors such as low temperatures, calm winds, and a shallow planetary boundary layer further exacerbate pollution by trapping pollutants close to the surface, leading to poor air quality and increased health risks for residents.

Published in Environmental Monitoring and Assessment (Springer Nature), the study titled "Influence of Seasonal Variation on Spatial Distribution of PM2.5 Concentration Using Low-Cost Sensors" was conducted by researchers from IIT Kanpur's Civil Engineering Department and National Aerosol Facility, including Sandeep Kumar Chaudhry, Prof. Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Tondapu Venkata Ramesh Reddy, Anil Kumar, Sandeep Madhwal, Amit Kumar Yadav, and Pranav Kumar Pradhan.

"Guwahati's air quality deteriorates significantly during winter due to meteorological factors like low temperatures, calm winds, and low boundary layer height, which trap pollutants close to the ground. Our study provides critical evidence that Guwahati's air pollution is not just a localised issue but is significantly influenced by trans-boundary air masses from the Indo-Gangetic Plain and Bangladesh, particularly during winter. Additionally, local factors such as emissions from vehicles, industries, biomass burning, and construction dust further contribute to deteriorating air quality," Prof. Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Corresponding Author of the study, Expert Committee Member for the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), and Dean of the Kotak School of Sustainability at IIT Kanpur, said.

The study identifies four major contributors to air pollution: (1) Transboundary and Regional Pollution, where 47% of air masses originate from the Indo-Gangetic Plain and 32% from Bangladesh, bringing pollutants that get trapped due to low temperatures and stagnant air in winter. (2) Vehicular Emissions, with high congestion, diesel-powered vehicles, and poor engine maintenance contributing to PM2.5 hotspots along major roads. (3) Industrial and Construction Activities, including emissions from small industries, brick kilns, and road dust, which significantly worsen air quality in dry months. (4) Biomass and Waste Burning, with household fuel use, open waste burning, and seasonal crop residue fires further elevating PM2.5 levels, particularly in winter.

This study deployed real-time Atmos devices developed by Respirer Living Sciences, India, to record PM2.5 concentrations and temperature and relative humidity at multiple locations across Guwahati. The research spans July 2022 to June 2023, covering all four seasons.

"By using a dense network of low-cost sensors, we were able to create the most detailed air pollution map of Guwahati to date, revealing critical pollution hotspots that were previously not well-documented. The data shows that areas with high traffic density, industrial activity, and construction work experience consistently elevated PM2.5 levels, particularly during winter and post-monsoon seasons. Locations near major road corridors, including NH-27, key commercial zones, and industrial clusters, exhibit some of the worst air quality, with PM2.5 concentrations significantly exceeding national safety limits. The ability to monitor air quality at such a granular level allows us to pinpoint these hyperlocal pollution sources, which is essential for designing targeted interventions," Ronak Sutaria, CEO & Founder of Respirer Living Sciences, said.

The study called for the urgent need for localised air quality management strategies in Guwahati to curb rising pollution levels. "Key measures include stricter regulations on industrial emissions in pollution hotspots, expanding green buffer zones to reduce PM2.5 concentrations, and issuing public health advisories during peak pollution months to minimise exposure risks. This study provides critical insights to help policymakers devise better air quality action plans for Guwahati. Understanding seasonal and transboundary pollution dynamics is essential for effective mitigation strategies," added Prof. Tripathi.

The research was carried out under the ATMAN (Advanced Technologies for Monitoring Air-quality Indicators) Initiative, supported by Ericsson India, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Clean Air Fund, and Open Philanthropy.

By

Staff Reporter