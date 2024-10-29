Guwahatians rally against tree felling for Dighalipukhuri flyover, write to PM

Guwahati, Oct. 29: Citizens of Guwahati took to the streets on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the felling of century-old trees along Dighalipukhuri at Mohammad Tayabullah Road due to the ongoing flyover construction.

Over 300 protesters from all walks of life, united under the banner of “Concerned Citizens of Guwahati,” marched through the area holding banners and placards while chanting slogans against the government's move.

They expressed deep concerns about the potential environmental degradation, loss of heritage, and the diminishing natural beauty surrounding Dighalipukhuri. In addition, protesters raised alarms about the potential habitat destruction for migratory birds in the area.







AT Photo: The citizens out Guwahati in protest on Tuesday against the proposed felling of trees to facilitate the construction of a flyover in Dighalipukhuri

The group submitted a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office, urging intervention in what they describe as a critical environmental issue. The letter highlighted that cutting down the trees would strip the area of its title as the “lungs of Guwahati” and deplete its scenic charm.

“The proposed construction is bound to cut or uproot several age-old trees that adorn the banks with greenery unavailable elsewhere in the city. Surely nobody desires to replace natural greenery by concrete in today's world. It will be a sheer crime on the environment if such a move is allowed,” read the letter.

Writer and journalist Mainee Mahanta, among the protesters, urged the state government to reconsider the decision. “We are surrounded by cement and dust, and Dighalipukhuri offers a breath of fresh air. Opposing the cutting down of these trees does not equate to opposing development. Development can occur alongside environmental preservation,” Mahanta asserted.

Senior advocate Angshuman Bora from the Gauhati High Court also expressed his support for the protest, urging the court to take suo motu cognizance of the tree-felling issue. “A suo motu PIL must be filed regarding this matter,” he said.

The opposition seized on this opportunity, with Congress leader Mira Borthakur condemning the government's actions as “overbridge politics”.

“The public demands that the Chief Minister halt this ‘overbridge politics’ and take immediate steps to protect and conserve the environment. The people want these trees to remain intact, preserving the environmental beauty of our city,” Borthakur said.

As tensions rise, the movement against tree felling in Guwahati reflects a growing awareness of the need to balance urban development with environmental conservation.