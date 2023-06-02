85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Guwahati: Woman found dead inside box at rental place

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Woman found dead inside box at rental place
X

Representational Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, June 2: In a mysterious incident, a body of a woman was found inside a box in Lalung Gaon in Guwahati on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bakhanti Baishya who was staying in a rented place in Lalung Gaon.

The body of Baishya was discovered in a box inside her resident.

Reportedly, the husband of the victim has been absconding along with her child.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated to nab the husband and to reveal the reason behind the alleged murder.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati: Woman found dead inside box at rental place

Guwahati, June 2: In a mysterious incident, a body of a woman was found inside a box in Lalung Gaon in Guwahati on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bakhanti Baishya who was staying in a rented place in Lalung Gaon.

The body of Baishya was discovered in a box inside her resident.

Reportedly, the husband of the victim has been absconding along with her child.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated to nab the husband and to reveal the reason behind the alleged murder.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X