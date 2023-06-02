Guwahati: Woman found dead inside box at rental place

Guwahati, June 2: In a mysterious incident, a body of a woman was found inside a box in Lalung Gaon in Guwahati on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bakhanti Baishya who was staying in a rented place in Lalung Gaon.

The body of Baishya was discovered in a box inside her resident.

Reportedly, the husband of the victim has been absconding along with her child.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated to nab the husband and to reveal the reason behind the alleged murder.